Eagle Herald











Dec 5, 7:42 AM EST

2 groups investigate sex harass claim against Peter Martins


NEW YORK (AP) -- Longtime New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins has been removed from teaching his weekly class at the School of American Ballet while the two organizations jointly investigate an accusation of sexual harassment against him.

Both organizations confirmed to The New York Times that the accusation against Martins was made in an anonymous letter.

Martins, asked to respond, said: "The company has already addressed it." Martins says he has no additional comment at this time.

Martins is the artistic director and chairman of the ballet school's faculty. He has led City Ballet since the 1980s.

