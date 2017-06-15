Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Bank of America laying off staff in Charlotte

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bank of America is cutting an unspecified number of positions in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

A spokesman for the bank said Thursday that the jobs being cut are coming from Bank of America's technology and operations unit and that all the employees affected are being offered an opportunity to apply for other open positions.

Bank of America, the nation's third-largest bank by assets, is based in Charlotte, where it employees roughly 15,000 people. It declined to give exact figures about how many jobs were being cut.

The bank has been slowly shedding jobs as it has sold off assets and restructured itself since the mortgage bubble burst nearly a decade ago.

