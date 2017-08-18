LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) -- The State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain and a San Francisco Bay Area man is among those listed as missing.

In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim's family. He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.

The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still "several" casualties who had not been identified.

Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the American casualties.

However, San Francisco Bay Area resident Jared Tucker is listed as missing and hasn't been found among the 120 injured.

His sister, Tina Luke, told the Associated Press that Tucker and his wife, Heidi Nunes-Tucker, were celebrating their honeymoon in Barcelona. She said they married a year ago and then saved up for the trip.

Tucker's wife told NBC News they were having drinks at a patio when her husband, 42, said he was going to the bathroom.

"Next thing I know there's screaming yelling," she told NBC News. "I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming."

Diana Gray, a neighbor of the couple in Lafayette, California told AP they were happy, loving and had a lot of friends.

The department said the injured American suffered a minor wound.