BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- The Latest on the killings of two black men in Baton Rouge (all times local):

11 a.m.

Louisiana authorities say a white man accused of killing two black men has been linked to third shooting in which he fired on the house of an African-American family in his neighborhood.

No one died in that shooting, which occurred before the other two deaths. Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said he was confident that Kenneth James Gleason "would have killed again" if he had the chance.

Authorities would not say what the motive for the shootings was but said they had not ruled out that they were racially motivated.

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say a 23-year-old white Baton Rouge man has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two black men in attacks that police said may have been racially motivated.

Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said Tuesday that Kenneth James Gleason is accused of killing the two men. He didn't immediately say what he thought the motive was.

Police arrested Gleason over the weekend on drug charges, but he was bailed out of jail late Sunday even though authorities considered him a "person of interest" in the shooting of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was killed while walking to work.

It's not clear whether Gleason has an attorney. Attempts to reach him and his immediate family have not been successful.

9 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has scheduled a news conference to discuss the arrest of a 23-year-old white man whom police have called a "person of interest" in the fatal shootings of two black men.

A department spokesman's email about Tuesday's news conference doesn't specify whether police have arrested Kenneth Gleason on charges related to last week's killings or whether they will discuss his arrest over the weekend on unrelated drug charges.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola, a department spokesman, said Monday that Gleason "has not been cleared" and remains a "person of interest" in the investigation of the killings.

Another department spokesman has said there was a "strong possibility" that the shootings were racially motivated, but he would not elaborate on why police thought that.