Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 23, 4:13 PM EST

Blacks and whites join in opposition to fees in Alabama city

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Blacks who celebrate the civil rights movement and whites who commemorate the Civil War are suddenly finding themselves on the same side in historic Selma, Alabama: against City Hall.

Both groups say the city is squeezing them with demands for thousands of dollars in up-front payments to stage annual events that bring tens of thousands of visitors to an otherwise sleepy community.

Plans for next month's Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorating the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march of 1965 are up in the air over the city's demand.

And the re-enactment of the 1865 Battle of Selma has been canceled because organizers couldn't afford the tab.

First-term Mayor Darrio Melton says the city has streets that are caving and can't afford to provide services for private events.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.