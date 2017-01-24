Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Missing mama bear's newborn cub rescued, in intensive care


LUNENBURG, Va. (AP) -- Biologists in Virginia have rescued a newborn black bear found in a den without its mother, but the tiny cub's sibling didn't make it.

Wildlife Center of Virginia officials tell The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2knxvyT) that rabbit hunters discovered two small cubs Saturday in a den by themselves in Lunenburg County.

The cubs were still alone the next day, and one of them died after crawling out and becoming "extremely cold and wet." The surviving cub was taken to the wildlife center on Monday, where he's being fed every four hours in the intensive care unit. Officials believe it's about 10 days old and in good health.

Biologists plan to check den sites next week for a surrogate mother for the cub.

