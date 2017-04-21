NEW YORK (AP) -- Clothing chain Bebe says it expects to close all its stores by the end of May, making it the latest casualty of the migration to online shopping.

The Brisbane, California-based chain had said earlier this month it would close 21 stores and "explore options" for remaining locations. In a regulatory filing Friday, it said it expects to recognize an impairment charge of about $20 million as a result of the closing of all its stores. The chain had more than 130 locations in the U.S. and offers branded products elsewhere.

Others chains that have shuttered all their stores or retrenched include BCBG, The Limited and Wet Seal. Department store operators have also suffered, with Macy's and J.C. Penney among those that are trimming locations.