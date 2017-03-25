Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 25, 6:27 AM EDT

Gunshots fired in burglary of store at Bellagio in Las Vegas


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Las Vegas police say they are investigating a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property are closed as police investigate.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.