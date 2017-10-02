WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the trial of the suspected mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The trial for the suspected mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi, Libya, attacks has begun in a federal courtroom in Washington

The trial comes three years after Ahmed Abu Khattala was captured by U.S. special forces in Libya and brought to the U.S. on a 13-day trip aboard a Navy ship.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Crabb says Abu Khattala "hates America with a vengeance." Crabb told the jury that the defendant's "hatred simmered until it boiled over" and he organized the attack on the American diplomatic outpost.

U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed along with Sean Patrick Smith, a State Department information management officer. Nearly eight hours later at a CIA complex nearby, two more Americans, contract security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, died in a mortar attack.

3:30 a.m.

Four Americans were killed in the attacks, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens. Prosecutors say the attacks aimed at killing personnel and plundering maps, documents and other property from the post.

The attacks became a political flashpoint given its timing weeks before President Barack Obama's re-election.

The Abu Khattala trial is one of the most significant terrorism prosecutions in recent years in a civilian court. The Trump administration has said terror suspects are better sent to the prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.