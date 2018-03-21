NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The casket of New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson has been carried into a New Orleans seminary.

Benson's widow was among those accompanying Benson's body into Notre Dame Seminary. It will be there during two days of public visitation: Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A private funeral service is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.

The 90-year-old Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms.

Benson was a successful automobile dealer when he bought the NFL's Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship. He also was the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.