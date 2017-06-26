LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A list of winners of the 2017 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

- Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"; Beyonce, "Sorry"

- Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

- Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

- Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

- Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

- Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

- Album of the year: Beyonce, "Lemonade"

- Best group: Migos

- Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

- Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

- YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

- Viewers' choice award: Beyonce, "Sorry"

- Centric award: Solange, "Cranes In the Sky"

- Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, "Sorry"

- Best actor: Mahershala Ali

- Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

- Best movie: "Hidden Figures"

- Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

- Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

- Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

- Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

- Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

- Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria