Jan 16, 11:15 AM EST

The Big Apple Circus puts its assets up for auction


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Big Apple Circus is up for sale.

The one-ring circus filed for bankruptcy in November and is now putting its assets up for auction. Buyers can put in bids by a Feb. 3 deadline. The court-ordered auction is expected to be held Feb. 7.

The circus said its debts amounted to $8.3 million, against assets of $3.8 million, in its Chapter 11 filing.

The company conducting the auction is selling the assets in bulk lots. For example, the big top tents are in one lot.

The Big Apple Circus began in 1977 and at its height staged more than 300 shows.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus recently announced it was closing after 146 years, citing falling ticket sales, high operating costs and changing public tastes in entertainment.

