Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 7, 2:52 PM EST

Battle looms over Bill Cosby's testimony on drugs and sex

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Battle looms over Bill Cosby's testimony on drugs and sex

Patinkin says 'Homeland' trying to improve Muslim depiction

'SNL' star Pete Davidson gets sober, returns to public life

'Will & Grace' stars share pictures from series' revival

Vet singer plays Doctor Grenvil in Met Opera's 'Traviata'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The next battle looming in Bill Cosby's criminal case involves how much of his lurid, decade-old testimony the jury will hear.

The Pennsylvania judge presiding over the case ruled last month that only one other accuser can testify at the TV star's June trial.

Because of that ruling, the judge could end up excluding Cosby's deposition testimony about obtaining quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex.

The 79-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby says all of his extramarital affairs have been consensual.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.