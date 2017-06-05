NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Bill Cosby arrived for the first day of his sexual assault trial with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Pulliam played Cosby's youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show."

The pair walked arm-in-arm past dozens of cameras and into the Montgomery County courthouse Monday morning. The 79-year-old Cosby smiled but said nothing when someone asked how he was feeling.

Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

9 a.m.

The first day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has the usual trappings of a high-profile trial. The only thing missing was the crowd.

A television news helicopter buzzed overhead, photographers and their step ladders pressed against bicycle-rack barricades and the street outside the courthouse in Montgomery County is lined with television trucks.

Just as during his pretrial appearances, the day attracted a few gawkers - including a man who asked the 79-year-old actor for his thoughts on President Donald Trump's "possible collusion with the Russians."

One man in the media contingent brought several boxes of doughnuts and jugs of coffee for his colleagues.

8:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby showed up at the Montgomery County courthouse at about 8:40 a.m. Monday amid a large media presence.

Cosby's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her. She will tell her story in public for the first time when she testifies.

Those involved in the case worry about duplicating the media frenzy that dominated O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.

12:15 a.m.

Cosby's image as a father and family man helped fuel his extraordinary, 50-year career in entertainment.

The 79-year-old actor's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

The suburban Philadelphia trial judge hopes to keep the media from dominating the case the way it did O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial.

