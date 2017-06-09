Eagle Herald











Jun 9, 5:55 PM EDT

What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet

Niecy Nash finds sisterhood on TNT's 'Claws,' in Hollywood

Glenne Headly, star of 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,' dead at 62

Key developments in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial Friday:

PROSECUTION RESTS: After five days and 12 witnesses, prosecutors wrapped up their case against Cosby, who's charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

DEPOSITION REDUX: Prosecutors introduced more of his lurid testimony from a decade ago, when he said he gave quaaludes, a highly popular party drug in the 1970s that was banned in the U.S., to women before sex. Cosby had testified as part of Constand's lawsuit against him. In the criminal case, he's charged with giving Constand three pills that she says made her unable to tell him to stop as he touched her genitals.

QUOTE: "When you got the quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?" Cosby was asked in the deposition. "Yes," he replied.

ON THE STAND: Psychologist Veronique Valliere testified that victims of celebrities often are afraid to come forward because of the possible backlash. Constand did not go to police until a year after the alleged assault.

WHAT'S NEXT: The defense will begin its case Monday. Cosby said recently he wouldn't take the stand, however, his spokesman dangled the possibility Friday. Testifying would carry enormous risk, as prosecutors would be able to cross-examine Cosby about his deposition.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.