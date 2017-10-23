Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 23, 1:34 PM EDT

Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop.

Kelly, now on NBC, spoke Monday after it was revealed in The New York Times that O'Reilly reached a $32 million settlement with former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before O'Reilly's contract was renewed in February. O'Reilly was fired in April.

When Kelly's memoir was released last November, O'Reilly publicly questioned the loyalty of those who criticized Fox.

She said on NBC that "the abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact - it has to stop."

