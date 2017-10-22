NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the parent company of the Fox News Channel saying it knew a news analyst had threatened to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed the popular personality's contract in February (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Bill O'Reilly says after 21st Century Fox fired founding CEO Roger Ailes following harassment charges, he was one of scores of male employees at Fox News Channel who were accused of harassment.

A spokesman for O'Reilly released the statement Saturday in response to 21st Century Fox acknowledging that it knew a news analyst had threatened to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against him when it renewed his contract in February. The New York Times reported Saturday the company renewed the contract after O'Reilly reached a $32 million settlement.

O'Reilly says 21st Century Fox paid out close to $100 million dollars to settle all the cases brought by dozens of women.

The statement adds that in his 20 years at the channel not one complaint was filed against him by a co-worker, even on the anonymous hotline.

-----

1:30 p.m.

The Fox News Channel says the company knew a news analyst planned to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed the popular personality's contract in February.

The New York Times reported Saturday the company renewed the TV host's contract after he reached a $32 million settlement with the analyst.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox defended its decision because it said he had settled the matter personally. It also said O'Reilly and the woman had agreed the financial terms would be kept confidential.

The company says O'Reilly's new contract added protections that allowed Fox to dismiss him if other allegations surfaced.

O'Reilly was ousted months later when it was revealed Fox had paid five women a total of $13 million to keep quiet about harassment allegations.