Eagle Herald











Mar 6, 2:41 PM EST

Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery

Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action

'Logan' slices box office with $85.3M, 'Moonlight' gets bump

Documentary explores drag scene in city of the US heartland

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bill Paxton's death certificate states the actor died last month from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.

The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The prolific actor died late on Feb. 25. That was 11 days after the surgery.

The document was first reported Monday by celebrity website TMZ.

It states Paxton was cremated and his remains interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars.

Paxton starred in films such as "Twister," ''Titanic" and "Aliens" and the HBO series "Big Love."

His death was announced hours before the Oscars.

That prompted several celebrities to share remembrances of him on the red carpet.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.