Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 21, 2:36 PM EDT

Billionaire gives $30M to Univ. of Arizona for Biosphere 2


Multimedia
Sinful Hot Chocolate
As Budgets Tighten, Gift Givers Get Crafty
Modern Holiday Decor
How to Prepare Eggnog
Shopping on Black Friday
Designers share DIY decorations
Holiday Gift Guide
Twelve Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes
Hip, New Ornaments
Sugarplums
One-Pot Dinner Kits
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Dinner Biscuits
Ill. Company Answers Students' Letters to Santa
Restored Rudolph, Santa Go on Tour
How to Find Safe Toys
Quiz on Christmas Classics
Holiday Windows Around the Nation

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Texas billionaire Edward P. Bass is giving $30 million to the University of Arizona to support the Biosphere 2 research facility.

Biosphere 2 Director Joaquin Ruiz says Bass' gift will allow continued research into global climate change and other "grand scientific challenges" affecting daily life.

The university has operated Biosphere 2 since 2007. Bass says he's confident the university's stewardship will benefit the planet's long-term well-being.

The university's announcement Wednesday says the gift is the third major commitment by a Bass foundation to support the university's research and operations at Biosphere 2.

Biosphere 2 was used in the early 1990s for research involving extended stays inside the facility.

It is in the small community of Oracle about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the university's campus in Tucson.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.