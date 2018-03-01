Eagle Herald











Mar 1, 6:55 PM EST

Emotional afternoon of sisterhood at Essence pre-Oscar lunch

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Fox to air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' special

Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week

Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars

Buyers revive deal for Weinstein Co. assets after talks
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
Hollywood Sign at Center of Debate
Multimedia
Game: Guess the celebrity baby photo payday
LATEST NEWS
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Mike Huckabee leaves country music board after criticism

CNN's Lemon says he 'misspoke' on claim about Fox News

Fox to air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' special

Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week

Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The speeches by the recipients of Essence magazine's 11th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards have a theme: We are here, and we will be seen.

"Black Panther" and "The Walking Dead" star Danai Gurira, "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Westworld" actress Tessa Thompson, Emmy-winning writer and actress Lena Waithe and comedian Tiffany Haddish were recognized by the magazine Thursday in Beverly Hills, California.

The powerhouse room at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel was filled with Oscar winners and superstars, including Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Ava DuVernay, Janelle Monae, "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya, Amandla Stenberg and Rosario Dawson.

The Oprah Winfrey Network will air a special on the luncheon on Saturday.

---

For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.