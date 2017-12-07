Eagle Herald











Dec 7, 4:06 PM EST

Boxer's lawsuit against 'Bleed For This' filmmakers tossed


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Former boxer Vinny Paz's lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed.

The Rhode Island native had sued the producer and the director of the 2016 film "Bleed for This" this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.

The Providence Journal reported Thursday that filings in state Superior Court show Paz's claim and the defendants' counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice.

The onetime lightweight and light middleweight boxing champion says he was promised $300,000 but was paid only $125,000.

Producer Chad Verdi and director Ben Younger said in their counterclaim Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.

Paz tells the newspaper the "misunderstanding" has since been resolved.

---

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.