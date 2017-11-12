Eagle Herald











Nov 12, 10:31 AM EST

Tangled Up in Green: Dylan guitar sells for nearly $400,000


Multimedia
Guitar Maker C.F. Martin & Co. Celebrates 175 Years
Making Cigar Box Guitars

DALLAS (AP) -- A guitar played by Bob Dylan at notable concerts in 1970s has sold at auction for nearly $400,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas says a buyer requesting anonymity paid $396,500 Saturday for the singer-songwriter's 1963 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar. The company says Dylan played the guitar through his set at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh in New York City in 1971 and during his Rolling Thunder Revue tour from October 1975 to May 1976.

The guitar was sold by Larry Cragg, who was Dylan's guitar repairman. The original 1977 purchase receipt, which was included in the offering, shows Cragg bought the guitar from Dylan for $500.

A Fender Stratocaster Dylan played at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival when he went electric sold for nearly $1 million in 2013.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.