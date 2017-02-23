Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 23, 1:57 PM EST

Former House speaker predicts 'Obamacare' won't be repealed

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former House Speaker John Boehner predicted on Thursday that a full repeal and replacement of "Obamacare" is "not going to happen."

Boehner was forced out by conservatives in 2015. The Ohio Republican says he started laughing when he heard President Donald Trump and Republicans promise swift action on undoing and replacing the health law.

He says: "Republicans never ever agree on health care."

Boehner spoke at a health care conference in Orlando. His remarks were reported by Politico.

He predicts that in the end, Republicans will leave the basic framework of the Affordable Care Act in place and make relatively modest changes.

As speaker, Boehner promised numerous times to repeal and replace Obamacare in full. He presided over a 2013 government shutdown aimed at taking money away from the law.

