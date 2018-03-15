Eagle Herald











Danny Boyle says he's working on script for James Bond film

By JOHN CARUCCI
AP Entertainment Writer

Danny Boyle says he's working on script for James Bond film

NEW YORK (AP) -- Danny Boyle says he's working on the script for the next James Bond movie.

The British director has been rumored to be at the top of the list to direct the 25th film in the spy action franchise. He says he's collaborating with John Hodge, who wrote Boyle's "Trainspotting" and its 2017 sequel, "T2: Trainspotting."

Boyle says the two are "working on a script at the moment." He says he can't offer more details.

MGM, which produces James Bond films, has not confirmed who will direct the next installment.

Boyle made the comments on the red carpet Wednesday at the New York premiere of "Trust."

The 10-part television miniseries on the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III premieres on FX at 10 p.m. Eastern on March 25.

