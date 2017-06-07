Eagle Herald











Jun 7, 8:02 AM EDT

Madeleine Albright's next book warns of fascism's dangers

AP Photo
AP Photo/Zach Gibson

NEW YORK (AP) -- Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state, is worried about democracy.

Albright's next book, "Fascism," is a warning that democratic governments are "fragile" and the United States under President Donald Trump is enduring its own crisis.

"Fascism" is part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins and will come out April 2018, the publisher told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Her second book, not yet titled, will be a memoir about her years since leaving the State Department in 2001. Albright, who served under President Bill Clinton, has written the memoirs "Prague Winter" and "Madam Secretary."

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush, recently published "Democracy." Rice's book examines self-government worldwide and urges the U.S. to be a leader in advocating for freedom and human rights.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.