Eagle Herald











Mar 23, 10:09 PM EDT

'Hidden Figures' author Shetterly receives literary prize


CLEVELAND (AP) -- An author whose book was the basis for the Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures" has won an award for writing literature that promotes diversity and confronts racism.

Margot Lee Shetterly's book and the namesake movie are about the contributions of a team of black women mathematicians to the NASA space program.

Best-selling novelist Isabel Allende has received a lifetime achievement award. Allende's novels include "The House of the Spirits."

Shetterly and Allende were among five winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards announced Thursday. Also cited were Tyehimba Jess for his poetry collection "Olio," Peter Ho Davies for his novel "The Fortunes" and Katan Mahajan for his novel "The Association of Small Bombs," a National Book Award finalist last fall.

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards were established in 1935 and are presented by the Cleveland Foundation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.