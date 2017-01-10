Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 8:31 AM EST

Ani DiFranco working on memoir about 'eventful' life

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW YORK (AP) -- Ani DiFranco has a book deal, and a whole lot to write about.

The million-selling musician and longtime activist has signed with Viking for a memoir that will reflect upon her "eventful and radical life." DiFranco left home at age 15, started her own record label three years later and released her first album at 20. Now 46, she has released more than 20 albums and has advocated for numerous feminist causes.

Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the book is untitled and does not yet have a release date. DiFranco plans a careful approach. In a statement issued through Viking, she likened writing to chipping away at a "huge slab of timeless stone" and waiting for a shape to emerge.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.