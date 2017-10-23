NEW YORK (AP) -- From the moment she read an early copy of Amor Towles' novel "A Gentleman in Moscow," author-bookstore owner Ann Patchett had a feeling her customers would love the story of a Russian count under house arrest for decades during the reign of Joseph Stalin.

First released in September 2016, Towles' lyrical narrative has become one of this year's top word-of-mouth successes. "A Gentleman in Moscow" has sold more than 800,000 copies and remains in the top 100 on Amazon.com. The book has received nearly 6,000 reader reviews on Amazon.com and been rated more than 56,000 times on the social media site Goodreads, with more than 80 percent of the reviews giving the novel 4 or 5 stars out of a possible 5. A television miniseries is being planned by eOne.