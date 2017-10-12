Eagle Herald











Oct 12, 3:40 PM EDT

Man in print: filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld writing memoir


NEW YORK (AP) -- Filmmaker and cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld, whose credits range from "Misery" to "Men in Black," has a book deal.

Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that it has acquired "Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother!" Publication is scheduled for Spring 2019.

Sonnenfeld, 64, served as cinematographer for "Raising Arizona" and other Coen brothers films and for the Rob Reiner movies "When Harry Met Sally ..." and "Misery." He later directed "The Addams Family," the "Men in Black" trilogy and the Netflix production "A Series of Unfortunate Events." According to Hachette, Sonnenfeld will track his rise from "smothered only child" to Hollywood player.

Sonnenfeld said in a statement he hopes the book captures his philosophy of regret, fear and dread, or, on good days, "Cling to the Wreckage."

