Jul 12, 7:02 AM EDT

Queen guitarist Brian May to release 3-D book about the band


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Queen guitarist Brian May is releasing a book of 3-D images capturing the rock band's history.

May announced Wednesday that he will publish the coffee table book under his own imprint in August. It includes more than 300 photos and a 3-D viewer May designed.

May is a lifelong enthusiast of stereoscopic images and says he's traveled with a 3-D camera since he was a child.

"Queen in 3-D" features behind-the-scenes photos May took of his bandmates during recording sessions and while on tour. The guitarist and composer also shares personal anecdotes about Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

"Queen in 3-D" is being published by the London Stereoscopic Company, which May launched in 2008 with the aim of "bringing the magic of true stereoscopy to the modern world."

