CNN's Alisyn Camerota is writing a novel


NEW YORK (AP) -- Jake Tapper isn't the only CNN anchor writing novels these days.

Viking told The Associated Press on Monday that it has acquired Alisyn Camerota's debut work of fiction, "Amanda Wakes Up." The book is scheduled for July 25 and has a plot Camerota may well relate to: A "bootstrapping" young reporter becomes an anchor at a major cable news station and tries to balance work with her romantic life. Last month, Little, Brown and Co. announced that Tapper's political thriller, "The Hellfire Club," was scheduled for the summer of 2018.

Camerota is the co-anchor of CNN's "New Day." Before joining CNN, in 2014, she worked 16 years for Fox News.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

