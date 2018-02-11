Eagle Herald











Feb 11, 9:17 PM EST

Jennifer Egan, Sherman Alexie win Carnegie medals


NEW YORK (AP) -- Jennifer Egan and Sherman Alexie are the 2018 winners of the Carnegie Medal for literary excellence.

Egan won the fiction prize for "Manhattan Beach," her novel set in New York City in the mid-20th century. Alexie won in nonfiction for "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir." The American Library Association announced the selections Sunday night during its annual midwinter meeting, held this year in Denver.

The Carnegie medals were established in 2012. Previous winners include Colson Whitehead, Donna Tartt and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.