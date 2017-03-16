Eagle Herald











Mar 16, 10:40 AM EDT

Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Persisted'


Latest News
Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Persisted'

NEW YORK (AP) -- Chelsea Clinton has written a children's book, with a sharply worded title.

The book is called "She Persisted" and comes out May 30, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. Clinton will honor 13 American women "who never take no for an answer," including Harriet Tubman, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey. "She Persisted" will also feature a "special" and unidentified cameo, presumably Clinton's mother, Hillary Clinton. The book will be illustrated by Alexandra Boiger.

The title refers to a comment by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after his silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a debate in February about the confirmation of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions. Clinton said in a statement that her book was a tribute to women who have been "told to quiet down."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.