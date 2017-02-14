Eagle Herald











Federal judge wins $5,000 prize for book 'Waging War'


NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal judge David J. Barron also has a nice literary career.

Barron is this year's winner of the William E. Colby Award, a $5,000 honor given for a fiction or nonfiction book about the military, intelligence operations or foreign policy. Barron, a judge for the First Circuit Court of Appeals, was cited for "Waging War: The Clash Between Presidents and Congress, 1776 to ISIS."

The Colby prize is named for the late CIA director and is presented by Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Previous winners include Karl Marlantes and James Bradley.

