Eagle Herald











May 25, 1:45 PM EDT

Memoir from dancer David Hallberg coming in November


NEW YORK (AP) -- David Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and the Bolshoi Ballet.

Hallberg's "A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back" will be published Nov. 7, Touchstone announced Thursday. Hallberg said in a statement that his book would be a "brutally honest" account of his life, including his years growing up in Phoenix, his many triumphs onstage and the ankle injury in 2014 that threatened to end his career.

Hallberg, 35, is currently performing with Ballet Theater at the Metropolitan Opera House.

