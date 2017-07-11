Eagle Herald











Book on making of 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming in November


NEW YORK (AP) -- The publishers of a best-seller about the making of "Hamilton" are hoping for similar luck with another prize-winning musical, "Dear Evan Hansen."

Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window" will be released Nov. 21. Billed as a "behind-the-scenes" account, the book was written by the creative team of Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The wrenching musical about loneliness, teen angst and suicide won six Tony Awards in June, including best book of a musical for Levenson and best score for Pasek and Paul. The book will include personal memories, photographs, unreleased lyrics and the "Dear Evan Hansen" libretto.

Last year, Grand Central published "Hamilton: The Revolution," featuring commentary from the show's creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

