Apr 10

Sen. Doug Jones working on book scheduled for January

AP Photo
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Doug Jones, the Alabama Democrat who unexpectedly prevailed in one of the country's most Republican states, has a book coming out next year.

St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jones' "Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing that Changed the Course of Civil Rights" is scheduled for January. Before his upset win last year, Jones was known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing that killed four black girls. He will write of his time as a U.S. attorney and of his Senate race against Republican Roy Moore to succeed Jeff Sessions, who is now the U.S. attorney general.

Jones wrote "Bending Toward Justice" with Greg Truman. Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Bragg contributed a foreword.

