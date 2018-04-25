Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 7:47 AM EDT

Eric Idle looks at the bright side of (his own) life

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

NEW YORK (AP) -- Eric Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

"We used to be babe magnets. Now we're fridge magnets," Idle said in a statement Wednesday. "I thought it was time to tell my tale before I suffer from Hamnesia, which is what happens to elderly actors."

Crown Archetype told The Associated Press that Idle's book is coming out in October. Idle is calling the publication a "Sortabiography." Crown is calling Idle "A legend in his own lunchtime."

"With anecdotes sprinkled throughout that involve close friends and luminaries such as Mick Jagger, Steve Martin, Paul Simon, Mike Nichols and many more - let alone the Pythons themselves - Idle captures a time of tremendous creative output with equal hilarity and heart," according to Crown.

Idle's previous books include "The Greedy Bastard Diary: A Comic Tour of America" and the novel "The Road to Mars."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.