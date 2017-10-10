Eagle Herald











New 'Fifty Shades' novel from Christian's point of view


NEW YORK (AP) -- Once again, E L James is letting Christian Grey speak for himself.

Vintage Books announced Tuesday that the next "Fifty Shades" novel, "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian" will come out Nov. 28. "Grey," published in 2015, also was told from Christian's point of view. James said in a statement that the new book would give readers a "darker and more haunted" take on Christian.

James' original "Fifty Shades" trilogy, the sexually graphic saga of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, has sold millions of copies.

