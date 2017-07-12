Eagle Herald











Jul 12, 8:02 AM EDT

Free romance e-sampler highlights 18 new works


NEW YORK (AP) -- A free e-book compilation is offering readers a taste of romance.

"Buzz Books 2017: Romance" includes excerpts from new works by Meredith Wild, Karen Rose and 16 other writers. "Buzz Books 2017" was released Wednesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch in anticipation of the annual Romance Writers of America gathering, which takes place July 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. The e-book can be downloaded through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, Apple and other outlets.

According to Publishers Lunch, "Buzz Books 2017" will showcase the diversity of contemporary romance stories, incorporating everything from historical fiction to inspirational themes.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

