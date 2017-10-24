Eagle Herald











Oct 24, 8:08 AM EDT

'If I Stay' author Gayle Forman has new novel out in March


NEW YORK (AP) -- The author of the best-selling young adult novel "If I Stay" has a new book coming in March.

Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Gayle Forman's novel is called "I Have Lost My Way." It's the story of three alienated teens and what happens when they encounter each other in Central Park.

Forman said in a statement that she had abandoned seven attempted books before building upon a phrase, "I have lost my way," that kept popping up in her mind. "If I Stay," published in 2009, was later adapted into a feature film starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Mireille Enos and Jamie Blackley.

Her other books include "Where She Went," ''I Was Here" and "Leave Me."

