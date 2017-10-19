Eagle Herald











Oct 19, 8:32 AM EDT

George Will's next book takes long view of conservatism

NEW YORK (AP) -- George Will's next book takes a long view on the conservative movement and the "intellectual vandalism" he believes threatens it now.

The best-selling author and syndicated columnist has a deal with Hachette Books for a work "distilling" his decades of writing about political and civic life. Hachette told The Associated Press on Thursday that the book is currently untitled and scheduled for early 2019. Will was close to Ronald Reagan and other conservatives, but he left the Republican Party last summer in protest against the rise of Donald Trump, whom he has frequently denounced.

In a statement issued through Hachette, Will said one of the challenges facing the right was "intellectual vandalism" by those who call themselves conservative but have no regard for conservative principles.

