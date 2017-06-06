Eagle Herald











'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued as graphic novel

NEW YORK (AP) -- "To Kill a Mockingbird" is going graphic.

An illustrated edition of Harper Lee's beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced Tuesday. The book will be drawn and adapted by British author-illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman's graphic novel "The Adventures of John Blake." Fordham's literary agency, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, also works with Lee's estate.

Lee, who died in 2016, had resisted alternate editions of her book until late in life. Only in 2014 did she permit an e-book of "Mockingbird." The following year, she stunned the world by authorizing the release of a second novel, "Go Set a Watchman," which was based on early draft of "Mockingbird."

