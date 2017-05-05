AP Radio AP Radio News:

Online book club for Harry Potter fans to launch in June


NEW YORK (AP) -- J.K. Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her "Harry Potter" series.

The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first in what would become a seven-book series.

The online community "aims to surprise and delight those who have never read a Harry Potter book, as well as returning readers who want to join the conversation," says Pottermore, Rowling's digital publishing arm.

The club says its goal is to "create a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time."

