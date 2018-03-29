Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 10:03 AM EDT

Weike Wang's 'Chemistry' wins $25,000 PEN/Hemingway Award


NEW YORK (AP) -- A novel about a young scientist's personal and professional journey has won a $25,000 prize for debut fiction.

Weike (WHY-key) Wang's "Chemistry" is this year's recipient of the PEN/Hemingway Award, PEN America told The Associated Press on Thursday. Ernest Hemingway's grandson, Sean Hemingway, will present the award to Wang next month during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. She will also have a month-long stay at an artist's retreat in Wyoming and a residency with the creative writing program at the University of Idaho. Previous winners of the Hemingway prize include Jhumpa Lahiri (JHOOM-paah L-hee-ree), Ha Jin and Marilynne Robinson.

Wang is a Harvard University graduate who has a doctorate in public health. Earlier this month, she received a $50,000 Whiting Award, given to promising new authors.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.