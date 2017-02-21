Eagle Herald











Feb 21, 8:02 AM EST

Historian with expert predictions ponders Trump impeachment


NEW YORK (AP) -- A college professor who has successfully predicted every presidential election since 1984, including Donald Trump's upset victory last year, is working on a book based on a possible future plot twist: Trump's removal from office.

Dey Street Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it had acquired Allan J. Lichtman's "The Case for Impeachment" and planned to release it April 18. Lichtman teaches history at American University and has used a system of 13 "keys," from the economy to a candidate's "charisma," to pick presidential winners.

Soon after the 2106 election, Lichtman speculated that Trump could be impeached because he plays "fast and loose with the law," he told CNBC. He acknowledged that he was basing his prediction on "gut" feeling, and not a scientific system.

