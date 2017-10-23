Eagle Herald











Oct 23, 3:10 PM EDT

PEN Center USA to honor Janet Mock next week


NEW YORK (AP) -- Author and activist Janet Mock is being honored by PEN Center USA, the West Coast branch of the literary and human rights organization.

Mock will receive an Award of Honor next week during the center's 27th annual Literary Awards Festival. The ceremony will be held Oct. 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the center told The Associated Press on Monday.

Mock is known for such books as "Redefining Realness" and "Surpassing Certainty," and for her advocacy for LGBTQ rights. The center next week also will honor five New York Times reporters for their breaking news coverage on sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.