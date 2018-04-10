Eagle Herald











Apr 10, 8:00 AM EDT

Jason Kander, rising Democratic Party star, has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) -- An Afghanistan war veteran, former Missouri state official and rising star in the Democratic Party has a book deal.

Jason Kander's "Outside the Wire: Ten Lessons I've Learned in Everyday Courage" is coming out Aug. 7, the book publisher Twelve told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "Outside the Wire" will combine Kander's memories of serving overseas with his take on current politics. Twelve is an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

Kander, who turns 37 next month, was Missouri's secretary of state from 2013-17 and has often been cited as a future presidential candidate. After narrowly failing to unseat incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt in 2016, he founded the anti-gerrymandering organization Let America Vote. He also hosts the podcast Majority 54.

