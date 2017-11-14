Eagle Herald











Jeffrey Toobin writing book about Trump and Russia


NEW YORK (AP) -- Jeffrey Toobin's next book will be a probe into Donald Trump's election.

The author and CNN commentator will write about alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia and the investigations by Congress and special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.

Toobin's books include best-sellers such as "The Nine," about the U.S. Supreme Court, and "The Run of His Life: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson."

