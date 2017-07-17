Eagle Herald











Jul 17, 11:45 AM EDT

Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

NEW YORK (AP) -- Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and it will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

© 2017 The Associated Press.

